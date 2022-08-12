Instrument Drive

The syndicated radio show WOODSONGS OLD-TIME RADIO HOUR and its host, folk singer MICHAEL JOHNATHON, are enlisting the aid of the community to collect donated instruments for musicians who lost theirs in the recent devastating flooding in the show’s home state of KENTUCKY. The WOODSONGS Food Relief Effort aims to replace any instrument that was lost of damaged as a result of the floods.

They are looking for instruments in good, playable condition, and are specifically seeking guitars, banjos, fiddles, mandolins, art supplies, keyboards, upright basses, electric instruments, drums and amps. See a list of drop off points here, along with shipping instructions for those not in the area.

CURRIER'S MUSIC WORLD in RICHMOND, KY is functioning as the main redistribution point for the program, and will assist in shipping coordination of donated instruments to affected musicians.

“I believe that love is the greatest transaction of the arts,” said JOHNATHON. “It drives everything we do, everything we create and everything we feel. This is a time to put our politics, opinions and divisions aside and be loving neighbors to those in real, actual need. Let’s not underestimate the comfort music and art can bring to families and neighbors in a time of great loss.”

WOODSONGS OLD-TIME RADIO HOUR is produced 44 MONDAYS per year at the LYRIC THEATER in LEXINGTON, KY. It features grassroots, Bluegrass, Country and Folk music and the artists who make it. The program airs on more than 500 affiliate radio stations worldwide, as well on television through several networks, including some PBS affiliates, and RFD-TV.

« see more Net News