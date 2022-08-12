Collins

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to HUBBARD Country WUBE (B105)/CINCINNATI PD/midday host GROVER COLLINS, who celebrated his 25th doing radio in the market this week. He joined B105 as an air personality in 1997, and has been PD for the station and Country sister WYGY (97.3 THE WOLF) since 2009. His time in the market also included an eight-year stint as APD at sister Hot AC WKRQ (Q102).

Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News