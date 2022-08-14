Now Known As Liv Maddix

HUBBARD Alternative KPNT (105.7 THE POINT)/ST. LOUIS has hired BRITTANY ROSE for PM Drive, beginning AUGUST 22nd. She replaces LUX, who exited back in MAY after 15 years with THE POINT (NET NEWS 3/3).

ROSE spent the past three and half years at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/PORTLAND, ME where she was morning show co-host on Top 40 WJBQ (Q97.9) and afternoons on Alternative WCYY.

"Going to a major market was nothing I had ever imagined for myself,” said ROSE, who will use a new alias LIV MADDIX. “I knew one thing though, when KPNT calls, you listen. It took some time to see myself making such a big leap. To believe I could and was worthy. Once I grasped that, I was all in. Leaving everything and everyone I have ever known is daunting but I’ve had one mantra through my career that has kept me climbing, 'If not now, when?' I’m beyond excited to get started at THE POINT and to continue such an incredible legacy."

