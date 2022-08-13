James Hetfield (Photo: Yulia Grigoryeva / Shutterstock.com)

In a report which first surfaced on CONSEQUENCE.NET, METALLICA vocalist/guitarist JAMES HETFIELD has filed for divorce from his wife of 25 years, FRANCESCA, earlier this year. The couple have three children together.

TMZ cited sources that HETFIELD had filed divorce papers in COLORADO, and it was never publicly reported.

The two married on AUGUST 17th, 1997, and the metal star has often credited his wife with helping him through tough times, including his battles with addiction.

HETFIELD told JOE ROGAN on his podcast in 2015, “My wife did the right thing, she kicked my ass right out of the house and that scared the shit out of me. She said, ‘Hey, you’re not just going to the therapist now, and talking about this, you’ve got to go somewhere and sort this shit out,’ so that’s what I did.

“What worked for me was seven weeks someplace, like basically tearing you down to bones, ripping your life apart, anything you thought about yourself or what it was, anything you thought you had, your family, your career, anything, gone. Strip you down to just, you’re born. Here’s how you were when you were born -- you were OK, you were a good person -- let’s get back to that again, then they slowly rebuild you.”

HETFIELD relapsed in 2019, entering rehab again and forcing METALLICA to postpone a tour of AUSTRALIA. The band played last night in PITTSBURGH and will heading the GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, SEPTEMBER 24th in NEW YORK's CENTRAL PARK.

Among the three children shared by the couple is son CASTOR, a drummer in the band BASTARDINE.

