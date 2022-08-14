R. Kelly: Standing Trial In Chicago (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

When R. KELLY walked out of a COOK COUNTRY criminal courthouse a Cree man in 2008, it was the result of a carefully crafted strategy by a team of veteran CHICAGO criminal defense attorneys, leaning on the 26th and CALIFORNIA legal playbook, according to the CHICAGO TRIBUNE.

Bury the court with paper. Delay the proceedings for years. Dirty up every witness you can. And when it comes to the videotape allegedly showing KELLY sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, undermine its authenticity — and keep the victim on your side.

KELLY is about to go on trial in CHICAGO at the DIRKSEN U.S. COURTHOUSE, where he's accused of conspiring to rig the trial years ago by paying off the victim of the now-infamous videotape.

Also facing trial are KELLY’s former business manager, DERREL McDAVID and another associate, MILTON "JUNE" BROWN, accused of ttryingo buy back incriminating sex tapes that had been taken from KELLY’s collection and hide years of alleged sexual abuse of underage girls.

The trial gets underway with jury selection today and comes on the heels of KELLY’s federal racketeering case in NEW YORK, which resulted in a,guilty verdict and 30-year sentence levied in JUNE.

At the center of the trial is U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE HARRY LEINENWEBER, an 85-year-old senior statesman, with a reputation for fairness, an acute knowledge of the law and a low tolerance for nonsense.

“We’re going to get it done in four weeks come hell or high water,” he said. “I have a reputation of moving a case along.”

Prosecutors are expected to present to jurors four videotapes depicting KELLY having sex with a minor. The victim, now in her mid-30s, is expected to identify herself on the videos, and both she and her mother are expected to testify about efforts by KELLY and his team to keep them quiet.

According to a recent prosecution filing, the evidence will span a 23-year period from 1991 to 2014, when KELLY rose to the height of his fame.

Jurors are expected to hear evidence about four videos made by KELLY during that time depicting him sexually abusing an underage girl: his goddaughter from the original tape, who is identified in the charges only as Minor 1.

KELLY’s die-hard followers are expected to show up in droves to support him.

Prosecutors want to bar KELLY’s defense from presenting expert testimony that he has an IQ of about 79, saying his alleged intellectual deficiencies are irrelevant to whether he videotaped himself molesting underage girls.

