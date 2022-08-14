Rosalie Tromblay: Getting A Statue (Photo: YouTube)

The WINDSOR, ON City Council unanimously approved $100,000 for a life-sized statute of the late radio legend ROSALIE TROMBLEY, Music Director of BELL MEDIA Top 40 CKLW (THE BIG 8).

The statue will depict TROMBLEY in bronze leaning against a giant number ‘8’ carved in granite. The statue’s proposed location is within FESTIVAL PLAZA, and it’s anticipated to be ready for installation by APRIL 2023.

CAESARS WINDSOR Director/Entertainment TIM TROMBLEY, her son, commented, “It would not be an overstatement on my part to say that my mom, our mom, is really a legend when it comes to the history of AM Top 40 radio in NORTH AMERICA. She led the way, CKLW led the way, in breaking an innumerable number of artists.”

TROMBLEY joined the station as a switchboard operator in 1968. She would later become the station’s Music Director and was eventually among the organization’s top executives.

She was responsible for boosting the careers of musicians who would become household names, including BOB SEGER, ALICE COOPER, GORDON LIGHTFOOT, THE GUESS WHO and others. She became known as the “girl with the golden ear” for her ability to recognize a new hit track.

She was given a special achievement award at the 2016 JUNOS. She died last NOVEMBER at age 82.

WARD 6 Coun. JO-ANNE GIGNAC described TROMBLEY as "an incredible woman," and looks forward to an eventual display about TROMBLEY at the CHIMCZUK MUSEUM. "The younger generation is going to learn a lot in terms of how business was done in the music industry. It was a cutthroat industry, and if you didn't have an angel who was going to make sure your music got played, you weren't going anywhere."

