LAUREN SMITH has joined PREMIERE NETWORKS’ THE BOBBY BONES SHOW as a full-time writer/producer, arriving from an Executive Asst. post at NASHVILLE-based business management firm FLOOD BUMSTSEAD McCREADY & McCARTHY.

Her previous radio background includes being Affiliates Producer with WESTWOOD ONE’s THE TY BENTLI SHOW from 2019-2020, and a stint with SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA in STATE COLLEGE, PA, where she was a multimedia specialist and air personality for Hot AC WZWW (3WZ).

