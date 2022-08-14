-
Lauren Smith Returns To Radio As Writer/Producer For ‘The Bobby Bones Show’
by Phyllis Stark
August 15, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
LAUREN SMITH has joined PREMIERE NETWORKS’ THE BOBBY BONES SHOW as a full-time writer/producer, arriving from an Executive Asst. post at NASHVILLE-based business management firm FLOOD BUMSTSEAD McCREADY & McCARTHY.
Her previous radio background includes being Affiliates Producer with WESTWOOD ONE’s THE TY BENTLI SHOW from 2019-2020, and a stint with SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA in STATE COLLEGE, PA, where she was a multimedia specialist and air personality for Hot AC WZWW (3WZ).