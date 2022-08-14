-
KYGO/Denver Afternoon Host Paul Donovan Departs
by Phyllis Stark
August 15, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER afternoon host PAUL DONOVAN departed the station on FRIDAY (8/12). His six-year stint there was his second time with KYGO, interrupted by a four=year run as APD and night host at iHEARTMEDIA Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON, DC.
DONOVAN rejoined KYGO for overnights in MAY of 2016, then sifted into afternoons that JULY (NET NEWS 7/29/16). He previously had a 17-year run at the station before his move to D.C. in 2012.
He can be reached here, or at (303) 349-9304.
No word yet on a successor at KYGO.