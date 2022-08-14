Douglas (Photo: Facebook)

The industry is mourning the loss of longtime CBS/RADIO/RIVERSIDE, CA OM/PD LEE DOUGLAS, who recently passed away. DOUGLAS, whose duties included programming Country KFRG (K-FROG 95.1), retired from that position in 2017.

Many people from the Country radio and record communities paid tribute to DOUGLAS on FACEBOOK over the weekend. BROKEN BOW RECORDS' LAYNA BUNT wrote, "West Coast, Best Coast has lost a legend. How I miss my conversations with LEE DOUGLAS. He was passionate, honest and as real as they come. Love to you LEE D. RIP my friend."

TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS' RAFFAELLA BRAUN wrote of DOUGLAS, "Legend. Teacher. His crabby ass exterior was a front -- and how he weeded out the real friends from the BS. What a softie. His jokes were always funny, his voice calming, his lessons were truthful."

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS said of DOUGLAS, with whom he shared an adjacent market when CURTIS was programming KZLA/LOS ANGELES, "We were both trying to grow the format in our respective markets, both fighting the good fight - although he was winning more! He was a solid radio guy through and through, and I'm glad I knew him in several different contexts."

See a sampling of some of the other posts below. DOUGLAS' survivors include wife BARBARA and children JAMIE and JEFFREY.

