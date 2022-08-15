Butterfield (Photo: LinkedIn)

VARIETY reports that RECORDING ACADEMY Pres. VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD is leaving the GRAMMY home in SEPTEMBER for a VP role at GOOGLE. In OCTOBER, BUTTERFIELD becomes VP/Partnerships on GOOGLE's Diversity team.

BUTTERFIELD came to the RECORDING ACADEMY in 2020 as Chief Diversity Officer. In JUNE 2021, she was named Co-President of the RECORDING ACADEMY along with PANOS A. PANAY. Prior to joining the team at the RECORDING ACADEMY, BUTTERFIELD served as Global Head Of Inclusion at GOOGLE.

BUTTERFIELD also serves as honorary co-chair of the BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE and will continue in that role.

VARIETY has more.

« see more Net News