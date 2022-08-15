Now In Orlando

SKYVIEW NETWORKS’ syndicated feature CARMEN'S CALLS has been picked up by iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B WTKS-HD2-W283AN (104.5 THE BEAT)/ORLANDO. The weekday prank call feature is now heard on the station during afternoon drive.

CARMEN'S CALLS is also heard on MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK, COX MEDIA Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA, DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3)/PHOENIX, UNIVISION Top 40/Rhythmic KBBT (THE BEAT 98.5)/SAN ANTONIO, CUMULUS Top 40/Rhythmic KWIN/STOCKTON and others.

Get more information on CARMEN'S CALLS here, or reach out to affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

« see more Net News