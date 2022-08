Sports Flip

The CHRISTMAS music stunting is over and iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hip Hop WTLY-A-W24EG (THROWBACK 96.5)/TALLAHASSEE has flipped to Sports as 96.5 THE SPEAR.

The station is airing the entire FOX SPORTS RADIO schedule except for the "FLORIDA ROUNDTABLE" public affairs show on SUNDAY morning.

