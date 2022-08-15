-
Pro Music Rights Closes On Reverse Merger With Nuvus Gro Corp.
by Perry Michael Simon
August 15, 2022 at 6:54 AM (PT)
Performance rights organization PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC. said in a press release MONDAY (8/15) that it has closed on its "reverse merger" with NUVUS GRO CORP., a ST. PETERSBURG, FL-based cannabis indoor growth system company, with plans to go public and a comment that indicates it will release its financial statements by AUGUST 19th.
The merger and plans to go public were initially announced in JULY (NET NEWS 7/21).