Reverse Merger Closes

Performance rights organization PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC. said in a press release MONDAY (8/15) that it has closed on its "reverse merger" with NUVUS GRO CORP., a ST. PETERSBURG, FL-based cannabis indoor growth system company, with plans to go public and a comment that indicates it will release its financial statements by AUGUST 19th.

The merger and plans to go public were initially announced in JULY (NET NEWS 7/21).

