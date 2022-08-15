Thrasher

Former RADIO ONE/CHARLOTTE Sr. Integrated Marketing Dir. MARIA THRASHER has joined HEARST MEDIA PRODUCTION GROUP as a Business Partnerships and Development Executive. THRASHER, who most recently ran her own consultancy and previously worked with GUARDIAN TELEVISION NETWORK, iPROPERTY.COM, EMMIS Gospel WTLC-A-R&B WTLC-F/INDIANAPOLIS, BLUE CHIP BROADCASTING/COLUMBUS, OH, and DISPATCH then-Oldies WBNS-F (B97.1)/COLUMBUS, OH, will report to SVP/Managing Dir. of Sales for E/I Programming AMY DEGREGORIO.

EVP/GM, E/I BRYAN CURB said, “MARIA brings tremendous experience, energy and enthusiasm to our business partnerships and development team; we’re thrilled to add her complementary talents as our expanded team delivers innovative, branded entertainment solutions to our clients.”

