Ahead of its sale to RADIO ONE (NET NEWS 6/13), EMMIS Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM)/INDIANAPOLIS is debuting a new morning show on AUGUST 22nd comprised of local talents ANNIE FOX and COLE DUNBAR. FOX arrives from mornings at CUMULUS MEDIA Country WMDH (NASH FM 102.5)/MUNCIE. DUNBAR is currently Assistant Producer of THE SMILEY MORNING SHOW at CUMULUS Top 40 WZPL and afternoon host at AC sister WNTR (107.9 THE MIX).

Current HANK FM morning host MINDY WINKLER will move to the currently vacant evening slot. Her former co-host, JOEY TACK, recently segued to CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE (NET NEWS 6/30).





