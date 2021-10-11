Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Nicky Youre/Dazy New #1; Post/Doja Rise; Onerepublic Top 10; Charlie/Jung, Doja Top 15

* NICKY YOURE takes over the top spot with "Sunroof”, featuring DAZY as they move 4*-1* and are +1625 spins

* COLUMBIA continues to have three of the top four as HARRY STYLES remains at 3* and 4* - he sees "Late Night Talking" up over another 500 spins

* POST MALONE and DOJA CAT are nearing the top 5, rising 8*-6* with "I Like You (A Happier Song”,) and are +746 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC go top 10 with "I Ain't Worried”, climbing 13*-10* at +1376 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH and JUNG KOOK are top 15 with "Left And Right”, rising 16*-14* at +407 spins

* DOJA CAT leaps into the top 15 with "Vegas”, moving 17*-15* and is +948 spins

* STEVE LACY is top 20 in his third week on the chart, up 21*-17* with "Bad Habit”, up 2033 spins

* YUNG GRAVY surges 26*-21* with "Betty (Get Money)”, up 905 spins

* LIZZO leaps 29*-23* with "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”, up 1513 spins

* KANE BROWN is top 25 with "Grand”, up 28*-25* at +564 spins

* BENNY BLANCO, BTS, and SNOOP DOGG debut at 34* with "Bad Decisions”, up 935 spins

* JAX enters at 38* with "Victoria's Secret”, up 763 spins

* SIA's big Hot AC hit "Unstoppable" enters at 39*

* AESPA debuts at #40 with "Life's Too Short"

Rhythmic: Beyonce New #1; Drake 'Sticky' Top 5; Lil Baby Top 10; Diddy/Bryson Top 15; Burna Boy, Yung Gravy Top 20; Khaled/Drake/Lil Baby Debut Big

* BEYONCE takes over the top spot with "Break My Soul”, moving 2*-1* and is up 569 spins

* POST MALONE still remains a strong #2 - up another 167 spins with "I Like You (A Happier Song)" featuring DOJA CAT

* DRAKE hits the top 5 with "Sticky”, rising 7*-5* and +305 spins

* CARDI B is nearing another top 5 hit as "Hot Ish”, featuring YE & LIL DURK rises 8*-6* and is +408 spins

* LIL BABY goes top 10 with "In A Minute”, up 520 spins and moving 11*-9*

* DIDDY top 15 with "Gotta Move On”, featuring BRYSON TILLER, climbing 17*-15* and +195 spins

* BURNA BOY is top 20 with "Last Last”, pushing up 22*-19* and +299 spins

* New to the top 20 as well is YUNG GRAVY with "Betty (Get Money)”, up 23*-20* and +316 spins

* A huge debut for DJ KHALED with "STAYING ALIVE” featuring DRAKE and LIL BABY, entering at 21* and +918 spins

* KENDRICK LAMAR soars 36*-25* with "Die Hard”, featuring BLXST & AMANDA REIFER

* A solid 10 position jump for STEVE LACY with "Bad Habit”, up 39*-29* at +439 spins

* TEMS debuts at 39* with "Free Mind”, up 338 spins

Urban: Hitkidd & Glorilla New #1; Tems Top 5; Drake 'Sticky', Moneybagg Yo Top 10

* HITKIDD & GLORILLA take the top spot, rising 2*-1* with "F.N.F. (Let's Go,)" up 582 spins

* TEMS enters the top 5, climbing 7*-5* with "Free Mind”, up 725 spins

* DRAKE is top 10 at two formats with "Sticky”, moving 11*-8* at Urban and up 518 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO hits the top 10 with "See Wat I'm Sayin”, moving 12*-10* and +325 spins

* CITY GIRLS are one of three entries to the top 15, up 17*-13* with "Good Love”, featuring USHER, up 301 spins

* SLEAZYWORLD GO goes 16*-14* with "Sleazy Flow”, up 190 spins

* ATTOZIO leaps 18*-15* with "Feel Better" at +139 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION soars into the top 20, up 28*-18* and +521 spins with "Pressurelicious”, featuring FUTURE

* MUNI LONG & SAWEETIE are top 20 as well with "Baby Boo”, moving 21*-19*

* DJ KHALED has the top debut at Urban as well with "STAYING ALIVE" featuring DRAKE & LIL BABY at 30* at +414 spins

* DVSN enters at 32* with "If I Get Caught" at +391 spins

* VORY debuts at 37* with "Do Not Disturb”, featuring YUNG BLEU & NAV

* HITMAKA, FABOLOUS, JEREMIH enters at 39* with "Down Bad”, featuring IVORY SCOTT

Hot AC: Em Beihold Remains #1; Sia Nearing Top 5; Kate Bush Up 400 Spins; Beyonce Top 15; Joji Top 20

* EM BEIHOLD holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "Numb Little Bug"

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY are up 441 spins up at 4* with "Sunroof"

* SIA is nearing the top 5, up 7*-6* with "Unstoppable"

* KATE BUSH goes 10*-7* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God,)" up 401 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC is nearing the top 10, up 14*-11* with "I Ain't Worried”, up 650 spins

* BEYONCE hits the top 15, up 16*-14* with "Break My Soul”, up 143 spins

* JOJI is now top 20 at Hot AC with "Glimpse Of Us”, up 21*-19* at +238 spins

* LIZZO leaps 35*-28* with "2 Be Loved (I Am Ready)”, up 278 spins

* JOHN LEGEND has the top debut at 35* with "All She Wanna Do”, up 284 spins

* DOJA CAT debuts at 39* with "Get Into It (Yuh)"

Active Rock: Shinedown Takes Top Spot; Nothing More Top 5; Metallica Top 15; Bush, Ice Nine Kills Top 20

* SHINEDOWN take the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Daylight" at +169 spins

* DISTURBED are up 183 spins with "Hey You" at 3*

* NOTHING MORE go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Tired Of Winning”, up 59 spins

* PAPA ROACH are moving toward the top 5, up 8*-6* with "No Apologies”, up 151 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH climb 14*-12* with "Times Like These" at +276 spins

* METALLICA go top 15 with "Master Of Puppets”, up 18*-15* and +157 spins

* BUSH surge into the top 20, rising 27*-19* with "More Than Machines”, up 298 spins

* ICE NINE KILLS also go top 20, moving 21*-20* with "The Shower Scene"

* GHOST surge 35*-25* with "Spillways”, at +152 spins

* SLIPKNOT have the top debut at 32* with "Yen”, up 184 spins

* CLASSLESS ACT debut at 37* with "Classless Act”, featuring VINCE NEIL

Alternative: Maneskin Hold Top Spot; Maggie Rogers Top 10; Killers Top 20; AJR Surge; Marcus Mumford Top Debut

* MANESKIN spend a 4th week at #1 with "SUPERMODEL"

* The top 5 remain steady from last week

* VANCE JOY rises 7*-6* with "Clarity" at +87 spins

* MAGGIE ROGERS enters the top 10 with "Want Want”, up 11*-9* at +51 spins

* THE KILLERS surge into the top 20, up 24*-16* with "Boy”, up 609 spins

* AJR surge 28*-21* with "I Won't”, up 321 spins

* MARCUS MUMFORD has the top debut at 28* with "Grace”, up 236 spins

* STARCRAWLER debut at 40* with "Roadkill"

Triple A: Death Cab For Cutie Surge To #1; Stephen Sanchez Top 5; Black Keys Top 10

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE vault into the top spot, up 5*-1* with "Here To Forever" at +84 spins

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ goes top 5, rising 7*-5* with "Until I Found You"

* BLACK KEYS go top 10 in their second week, up 14*-10* with "It Ain't Over”, up 67 spins

* METRIC enter the top 15 with "All Comes Crashing”, moving 18*-15*

* CAFUNE leap 22*-16* with "Tek It"

* NIKKI LANE enters the top 20 as well, up 23*-19* with "First High"

* MARCUS MUMFORD also lands the top debut here at 20* with "Grace" at +121 spins

* THE KILLERS debut at 22* with "Boy" at +202 spins

* LUMINEERS enter at 29* with "A.M. Radio”, up 52 spins

« see more Net News