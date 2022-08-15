Date & Lineup Revealed

AUDACY’s annual “Stars and Stings” concert, hosted by Country WKIS (KISS COUNTRY 99.9)/MIAMI, has been set for NOVEMBER 2nd at HARD ROCK LIVE at SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO in HOLLYWOOD, FL. The lineup of performers includes JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, OLD DOMINION, RANDY HOUSER, ELLE KING and DUSTIN LYNCH.

The event will benefit WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECTS (via AUDACY’s “I’m Listening” mental health initiative) to support veterans' mental health. Among the specific beneficiaries of the show will be WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT’s “Project Odyssey,” which allows veterans and their family support members to take part in group-based, adventure-based learning and build skills to help manage post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

“We are excited to be returning to the SEMINOLE HARD ROCK to bring a night of Country stardom to fans in the South FLORIDA area,” said AUDACY SVP/Programming & Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN. “It’s a bonus to partner with WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT to expand our ‘I’m Listening’ commitment to mental health conversations, supporting the well-being of our beloved veterans.”

Ticket pre-sale begins on WEDNESDAY (8/17), and general on-sale starts on FRIDAY (8/19) via TICKETMASTER or starsandstrings.com.

