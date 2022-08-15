Swift

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) will honor TAYLOR SWIFT as “Songwriter-Artist of the Decade” and ASHLEY GORLEY as “Songwriter of the Decade.” The awards will be bestowed during the group’s NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS, set for SEPTEMBER 20TH at the RYMAN AUDIORIUM.

JORDAN DAVIS, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LUKE COMBS, PARMALEE and ALANA SPRNGSTEEN have been added to the previously reported list of nearly 20 performers set for the event, which also include BABYFACE, GAYLE, HARDY, WALKER HAYES, THOMAS RHETT and MATTHEW WEST (NET NEWS 7/13).

SWIFT was named NSAI’s Songwriter-Artist of the Year a record-breaking seven times. GORLEY, who recently enjoyed his 62nd #1 hit, was previously honored as NSAI’S Songwriter of the Year five times in the past eight years.





In addition to celebrating the annual "10 Songs I Wish I'd Written" -- chosen by fellow songwriters -- and the song, songwriter, and songwriter-artist of the year awards, the evening will also celebrate previously announced honorees GARTH BROOKS (Lifetime Achievement Award), and SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Chairman/CEO JON PLATT (President's Keystone Award)





According to NSAI, “Decade award winners are determined by their cumulative songwriting success between the designated years (2010-2019), where points are given by calculating the percentage of songwriting credit in a NASHVILLE-associated song and tracking each song’s performance on a week to week basis in the Top 20” of various charts. “For the ‘Songwriter-Artist of the Decade’ award, there is the additional requirement that they must be the recording artist as well as a credited songwriter of the song for points to count.”

