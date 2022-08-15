#1 At Country

Congratulations to RCA NASHVILLE’s KANE BROWN and his promotion team for landing the #1 song on the MEDIABASE Country chart this week with “Like I Love Country Music.” The fast-moving song rises from #2 in just its 15th week on the chart.

Written by BROWN, MATTHEW McGINN, TAYLOR PHILLIPS and JORDAN SCHMIDT, “Like I Love Country Music” also the most added song for two consecutive weeks when it impacted radio in early MAY. Its lyrics reference such Country music icons as ALAN JACKSON, WILLIE NELSON, GEORGE JONES, BROOKS & DUNN, JOHNNY CASH and JUNE CARTER CASH.

Also on this week’s chart, JON PARDI rises from #5 to #2 with “Last Night Lonely.” CHRIS YOUNG and MITCHELL TENPENNY rise 4-3 with “At The End Of A Bar,” JUSTIN MOORE’s “With A Woman You Love” jumps 7-4, and COLE SWINDELL’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” soars from 10-5.

