Underwood (Photo: Tom Donoghue)

CAPITOL NASHVILLE's CARRIE UNDERWOOD will mark the beginning of her 10th season performing the show open for NBC's SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on SEPTEMBER 11th. The multi-Platinum, eight-time GRAMMY AWARD winner filmed the new show open, featuring an updated rendition of “Waiting All Day for SUNDAY Night,” from THE RESORTS WORLD THEATRE in LAS VEGAS, home of her ongoing residency, REFLECTION.

UNDERWOOD said, “Performing the show open for SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL for 10 years has been such a joy and privilege for me. It’s always a fun day when we shoot the new open. Our amazing creative team somehow manages to top themselves year after year.”

TRIPP DIXON, Creative Dir. of the SNF show open, added, “We are thrilled to mark a decade working with CARRIE and are excited to introduce game-day scenes from the host city and stadium into the show open."

UNDERWOOD's latest version of the song will debut on NBC and PEACOCK leading into the TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS vs. DALLAS COWBOYS game.

