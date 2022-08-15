Indeed Back On Top

INDEED has returned to the top of the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for AUGUST 8-14, swapping places with last week's champion, PROGRESSIVE. UPSIDE remained in third place on the list. iHEARTMEDIA promos take up fourth and fifth place on the list; BABBEL and STAPLES, bubbling under the top 10 last week, returned to take eighth and tenth places, respectively, while SWIFFER and MATTRESS FIRM fell out of the top 10.

The top 10:

1. INDEED (last week #2; 60092 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#1; 59918)

3. UPSIDE (#3; 52957)

4. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#7; 46855)

5. iHEARTRADIO (#4; 40442)

6. DUCKDUCKGO (#6; 40049)

7. ZIPRECRUITER (#8; 35444)

8. BABBEL (#11; 34168)

9. GRAINGER (#9; 32676)

10. STAPLES-STAPLES CONNECT (#12; 31495)

