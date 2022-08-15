Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for AUGUST 8-14 showed downloads increasing 3% from the previous week and up 65% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from AUGUST 9, 2021 to AUGUST 14, 2022 was +3% for Arts, +52% for Business, +104% for Comedy, +151% for Health & Fitness, +47% for History, +60% for News, +26% for Science, +48% for Society & Culture, +73% for Sports, and +82% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2022 was -4% for Arts, -2% for Business, +3% for Comedy, -5% for Health & Fitness, +2% for History, +7% for News, +6% for Science, +2% for Society & Culture, +2% for Sports, and +2% for True Crime.

The News category led week-to-week growth at 7%, while Health and Fitness again led year-over-year growth at +151% but also showed the weakest week-over-week growth at -5%.

