Sold

JOHN KENNEDY is selling his 77.4% and ELEANOR KENNEDY is selling her 2.2% of BOND BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of Country WGEL and W280DR/GREENVILLE, IL, to TOM KENNEDY for $440,000. Station GM TOM KENNEDY owns 20.4% of BOND, and will have 100% after the deal closes.

In other filings with the FCC, CAMAX COMMUNICATION GROUP, INC. is selling Sports WTKE-A/MILTON, FL to OMNI BROADCASTING, LLC for $40,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

