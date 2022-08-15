-
Illinois FM, Florida AM Change Hands
by Perry Michael Simon
August 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
JOHN KENNEDY is selling his 77.4% and ELEANOR KENNEDY is selling her 2.2% of BOND BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of Country WGEL and W280DR/GREENVILLE, IL, to TOM KENNEDY for $440,000. Station GM TOM KENNEDY owns 20.4% of BOND, and will have 100% after the deal closes.
In other filings with the FCC, CAMAX COMMUNICATION GROUP, INC. is selling Sports WTKE-A/MILTON, FL to OMNI BROADCASTING, LLC for $40,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.