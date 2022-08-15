Alaina

BIG LOUD RECORDS' newly-signed LAUREN ALAINA will perform at this year's COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM 10th annual NIGHT FALL AT THE HALL concert on SEPTEMBER 7th. The show is an after-hours event exclusively for the museum’s Troubadour members, a community of young leaders, ages 21 to 45, who collaborate in supporting their community and the museum.

Prior to ALAINA’s performance, student artist ELLA CHOI will perform "Blueberry Love," a song that she wrote with guidance from museum staff as part of the museum’s flagship educational program, WORDS & MUSIC. CHOI, a 16-year-old 11th-grader from CLEVELAND, OH, has participated in a variety of the museum’s songwriting programs since 2020.

