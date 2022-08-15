Patent Holder

The recent news that TIKTOK is hiring specialists in machine learning (NET NEWS 8/8) and is hiring backend software engineers for TIKTOK MUSIC in MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA might have added significance after MUSICBUSINESS WORLDWIDE reported that it found that TIKTOK has acquired a patent for a “Method of enabling digital music content to be downloaded to and used on a portable wireless computing device.”

The patent, filed by TIKTOK in MAY 2018 and granted in JANUARY 2021, preceded the filing in AUSTRALIA in NOVEMBER and the U.S. in MAY for a platform allowing users to “purchase, play, share, download music, songs, albums, lyrics” as well as “live stream audio and video” on a new platform it called the "Music Station."

Read the details in MUSICBUSINESS WORLDWIDE by clicking here.

