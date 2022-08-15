Complete For '22

It's a wrap for the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU, BMI and MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW)'s 2022 RISING THROUGH THE RANKS program, which completed its 14th annual program on AUGUST 11th in NASHVILLE. The curriculum included sessions on "Building Your Personal Brand," "Managing Up, Down & All Around," and "Having Difficult Conversations."

“We are not only delighted to bring another RISING THROUGH THE RANKS class together, but to have it be in person for the first time in three years,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “This group were exposed to strategies and tools they can put to work immediately within their own organizations, while helping them become their own board of directors to help one another navigate their professional growth as future industry leaders.”

“BMI was thrilled to once again host RISING THROUGH THE RANKS in our NASHVILLE office," said BMI Exec. Dir./Industry Relations JESSICA FROST. "Each year, the event provides scholarships to an incredible class of women who participated in the program, and this year was no exception. Being back together in person made it even more special, highlighting the importance of personal connection through mentoring, networking and education. In addition, these talented women heard invaluable advice on how to succeed in radio directly from some of the top executives in the industry, who paved the way for them to follow.”

“The MIWs are an organization dedicated to mentoring women in radio," said MIW Board Pres. RUTH PRESSLAFF. "There’s nothing better than meeting a group of dynamic, dedicated, up-and-comers who already are bringing so much to our industry and are hungry to bring even more. RTTR is just an absolute pleasure to support."

The graduates:

STACI BONNER, IHEARTMEDIA/SALT LAKE CITY

NICOLE BOSSIO, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/DETROIT

KAREN BUCKNER, IHEARTMEDIA/JACKSONVILLE

CHRISTINE CARTWRIGHT, CAPCITY COMMUNICATIONS/FRANKFORT, KY

LILA EL NAGGAR, KEY NETWORKS/NEW YORK

ALI EVANS, CHAPEL HILL MEDIA GROUP/CHAPEL HILL, NC

JENNIFER EVANS, STINGRAY MEDIA/CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI-MONTREAL, QC

LIZ GOSHERT, FEDERATED MEDIA/SOUTH BEND, IN

SARI HARLOW, EAST ARKANSAS BROADCASTERS/JONESBORO, AR

ANGIE KEILHAUER, BMI/NASHVILLE

MOLLIE KENDRICK, AUDACY/SACRAMENTO

EMILY LEONARD, 5 STAR MEDIA-SAGA COMMUNICATIONS/CLARKSVILLE, TN

NIKKI LYTER, HUBBARD BROADCASTING-2060 DIGITAL/BAXTER-BRAINERD, MN

KRISTEN MARTIN, CROMWELL MEDIA/OWENSBORO, KY

ZIPPORAH MONDY, ELIJAH MONDY JR. Gospel KJIW/HELENA, AR-MEMPHIS

KARA MONINGER, ALPHA MEDIA/LOUISVILLE

KAYLIN MOZDZEN, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/UTICA-ROME, NY

KAREN MUTH-PASCO, GENMEDIA PARTNERS/AUBURN, WA

CHELLEY ODLE, ODLE MEDIA GROUP, LLC, PARK HILLS, MO

KATHY PAXTON, BASIN RADIO NETWORK-LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS/GILLETTE, WY

KIMBERLI RIVERA, AUDACY/PHOENIX

MAYA SZYMANSKI/KATZ RADIO GROUP, LOS ANGELES

CLAUDIA TALAMANTEZ, TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Hits KLJA (AMOR 107.7)/AUSTIN

LISA VARNER, NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA MEDIA GROUP-SAGA COMMUNICATIONS/OCALA, FL

ROXIE WADELINGTON, AUDACY Hip Hop WJMH (102 JAMZ)/GREENSBORO, NC

MADISON WRIGHT, RAB/NEW YORK





Grads and speakers with Country artist Lauren Alaina







