Joyce

NASHVILLE-based BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP has hired MEGAN JOYCE as SVP/Business & Legal Affairs. She will oversee corporate business endeavors and provide legal counsel across the label group. JOYCE inherits this role as EVP/General Counsel MALCOLM MIMMS transitions into a consulting role for the company after more than a decade there.

Most recently, at PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT, JOYCE has had a successful 20-year career in sales, marketing, and legal executive roles with companies including ATLANTIC RECORDS, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE and ROC NATION.

BMLG Pres./CEO/founder SCOTT BORCHETTA, said, “MALCOLM MIMMS has been part of BIG MACHINE since its very first spark, and he helped build and guide the label literally from its birth. He’s been my legal pillar of strength. In many ways, we helped change the course of the industry in going from physical releases to digital. There were no road maps as the industry changed, and continues to change, at warp speed. He’ll still be on my quick-dial, and watching over us, but I will miss him dearly as he’s part of the DNA of BIG MACHINE.”

BORCHETTA added, “MALCOLM was not going to leave us until he found an exceptional executive to hand off the legal baton of the BMLG. In MEGAN JOYCE, he has done just that. From our first meeting, MEGAN spoke our language, and she’s jumped right into all things BIG MACHINE. Thank you, MALCOLM, and welcome MEGAN!”

JOYCE added, "I’m thrilled to join the world-class team at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP at such an exciting time for our business. I am honored that SCOTT BORCHETTA and [COO] ANDREW KAUTZ have entrusted me with this role. I know that I have very big shoes to fill.”

« see more Net News