Jeff Burton R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the passing of HUBBARD Alternative KPNT (105.7 THE POINT)/ST. LOUIS morning show co-host JEFF BURTON, who lost his fight with cancer this morning (8/15). BURTON joined THE RIZZUTO SHOW in 2014. He was 55 years old and is survived by his wife JULI, and two daughters, ABIGAIL and CASEY.

THE RIZZUTO SHOW issued the following statement: "We’re devastated to share that today we lost our wonderful friend and colleague, JEFF BURTON. Everyone here at 105.7 THE POINT loved and admired JEFF for countless reasons…his kindness, his humor, his generosity…to just name a few. THE RIZZUTO SHOW and our entire team will be honoring JEFF in the coming months, but for now, we ask that you simply keep JEFF’s family in your thoughts and remember the man who contributed so much to our station and our community. "We love you, JEFF! You’ll always be a part of 105.7 THE POINT!"

Cards and notes for JEFF’s family can be mailed to 105.7 THE POINT at the address below, and the station will deliver them directly to his family.

105.7 The Point (KPNT-FM)

Attention: We Love You Jeff

11647 Olive Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63141

