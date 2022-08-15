Emmer

A letter from 92 members of the HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, mostly Republicans and led by former radio talk show host TOM EMMER (R-MN), to FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL decries the FCC's proposed 13% increase in regulatory fees for broadcasters.

In the letter, the House members complain that the increase is "disproportionate to the FCC’s two percent budget increase and to the proposed fee adjustments on other FCC supervised entities, some of whose regulatory fees are decreasing." The letter echoes the NAB's argument that broadcasters should not be paying more to cover the cost of additional full-time employees who are involved in regulation of broadband and other services.

"Broadcasters provide a free service to the public and are unable to pass these costs on to their audience," the letter adds. "Instead, these fees must come out of operational budgets funded by advertising revenues that have not yet recovered from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, any substantial increase the FCC has proposed will have direct impacts on broadcasters’ ability to invest in programming or equipment broadcasters require to provide quality local news and information to their communities. For small broadcasters already operating on shoestring budgets, unjustified fee increases can affect whether they are able to cover certain events or, in some cases, stay on the air."

Read the letter here.

NAB President/CEO CURTIS LeGEYT issued a statement saying, “The FCC’s regulatory fee proposal would impose a dramatic and unjustified fee increase on local broadcasters. These additional and excessive costs would hamper radio and television stations’ unique service to communities across the country. NAB thanks Rep. EMMER and his colleagues for their bipartisan leadership in working to right-size the FCC’s fees so that broadcasters are not paying more than our share at the expense of the unparalleled free and local service we provide.”

