Michelle Branch (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

MICHELLE BRANCH filed for divorce from husband PATRICK CARNEY of THE BLACK KEYS, accusing him of infidelity, according to various sources, including TMZ.

The 39-year-old singer/songwriter cited irreconcilable differences.

In addition to requesting that her ex pay her legal fees, BRANCH is asking for primary custody of four-year-old son RHYS, and six-month-old daughter WILLIE, as well as child support.

The two were wed in APRIL 2019, while BRANCH confirmed their separation last week after posting on TWITTER he had cheated on her while she was at home with their daughter (NET NEWS 8/12).

Earlier that same day, BRANCH was arrested for domestic violence against her estranged partner. She was released after posting $1,000 bail, and her hearing is scheduled for NOVEMBER 7th.

BRANCH was previously married to TEDDY LANDAU from 2004-2015, sharing 17-year-old daughter OWEN.

CARNEY married DENISE GROLLMUS in 2007 and, following their split in 2009, he moved on with EMILY WARD, whom he was married to from 2012 to 2016.

