Eric & Heather

The on-air team of ERIC CALHOUN and HEATHER SHELLEY will be reunited afternoons at POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO Contemporary Christian WPER/FREDERICKSBURG-RICHMOND, VA. ERIC and HEATHER previously served together mornings on EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Worship Air1 Network (NET NEWS 4/13/15).



“We are so happy to welcome ERIC & HEATHER back to a community-focused radio setting where they can make a tremendous impact on people's lives with the Gospel,” GM FRANKIE MOREA said. “The WPER listening family will love them, I can’t wait!”



“I couldn’t be happier to become part of the PAR family,” CALHOUN shared. “This is a real homecoming for me because I’ve had the privilege of working with FRANKIE before. It’s wonderful to now be part of an organization that has grown and developed so much over the years.”



“It already feels like home,” SHELLEY commented. “I am looking forward to being able to directly connect with the community.”



Both are working on getting to know the local market and putting together the new afternoon show, set to debut after LABOR DAY.

« see more Net News