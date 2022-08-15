Gregory

Season 3 of iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES' "UNSOLVED WITH STEVE GREGORY" podcast is debuting on SATURDAY (8/20) with an airing on KFI 8-10p (PT) as well as distribution via podcast.

The show, produced by veteran radio newsman GREGORY with JACOB GONZALEZ, explores cold cases and the methods used to crack them; this season will include a look at the 2013 BRYCE LASPISA missing person case, as well as an examination of forensics and arson investigation based on GREGORY's attending the U.S. FOREST SERVICE's Arson Investigation School, the first journalist allowed to do so.

