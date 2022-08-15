Most Added

Kudos to MCA NASHVILLE’s PARKER McCOLLUM and his promotion team, who had the most added single at Country radio this week with “Handle On You.” The song picks up 49 new MEDIABASE stations in its impact week, joining the six that had added the record early.

McCOLLUM and his team are aiming for this midtempo song to be his third #1, following last year’s “To Be Loved By You” (which hit the top of the chart this past MARCH) and 2020 debut single “Pretty Heart.” It was written by McCOLLUM and MONTY CRISWELL and produced by JON RANDALL.

« see more Net News