BMG MUSIC RIGHTS MUSIC PUBLISHING N.A. EVP MOTI OLSON has been named President of HANK FORSYTH and DAN McCARROLL's recently launched LITMUS MUSIC. OLSON will lead music rights acquisitions for the company, co-founded by FORSYTH and McCARROLL with CARLYLE GLOBAL CREDIT, which has committed $500 million in both equity and debt. OLSON previously served as SVP/A&R at WARNER RECORDS, EVP/A&R at UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP, and SVP/A&R at BMG MUSIC PUBLISHING, and co-founded vinyl reissue company ORIGINAL RECORDINGS GROUP.

OLSON said, “I’ve had the unique privilege of working with music creators throughout my career, and I believe everything I’ve accomplished to date has prepared me for this moment. I’m humbled that my friends DAN and HANK have asked me to join them in building a world-class music rights company, and I thank MATT and everyone at CARLYLE for their trust in me and their belief in the power of music.”

In a joint statement, FORSYTH and McCARROLL said, “MONTI has been a trusted friend and colleague for decades. His passion for music, deep industry knowledge and relationships, business experience and integrity are valued by the entire team. We’re so grateful he has chosen to join us on this exciting journey as the next chapter of his career.”

CARLYLE GLOBAL CREDIT Managing Director MATT SETTLE added, “We are pleased to welcome MONTI to the LITMUS team. He brings significant industry expertise that will build on and complement the team’s talent, which we believe will serve as a differentiator for LITMUS’ success.”

