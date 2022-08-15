A$AP Rocky (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com)

A$AP ROCKY has been charged with felony assault with a firearm in a NOVEMBER shooting in HOLLYWOOD, according to the L.A. TIMES.

ROCKY, whose real name is RAKIM MAYERS, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He is slated to be arraigned WEDNESDAY in a downtown L.A. courtroom.

Commented District Attorney GEORGE GASCON, “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting HOLLYWOOD. My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

L.A. police found multiple firearms at ROCKY's home while serving a search warrant following his arrest in connection with the shooting.

The rapper was arrested APRIL 20th after stepping off a private jet at LAX on his way back from BARBADOS, where he was vacationing with singer RIHANNA, who recently gave birth to their first child.

He is free on $550,000 bail.

The 33-year-old rapper, along with two members of his entourage, was previously convicted of aggravated assault in SWEDEN, when he was there for a festival performance in the summer of 2019. He was convicted after a trial of participating a street brawl in STOCKHOLM in which the rapper was accused of stomping on a man after throwing him to the ground.

