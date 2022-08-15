Arroyo

Former PATHWAY COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION Rock WBYR (98;.9 THE BEAR)/FORT WAYNE, IN morning man JOHN "THE MEXICAN' ARROYO has joined CUMULUS MEDIA Rock WXMX (98.1 THE MAX)/MEMPHIS for weekends.

In addition to his on-air duties, ARROYO's company RUBY RED MEDIA will act as an on-site video provider and content creator for CUMULUS.

Commented ARROYO, "I am very excited about this partnership. I was in MEMPHIS from 2002 to 2006 with WMFS, so this is a bit of a homecoming for me. Doing it with my own company and working with the incredible sales and programming teams at CUMULUS MEMPHIS is like a dream come true."

