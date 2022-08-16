Coleman

AUDACY Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE evening host JERRY COLEMAN tweeted this weekend that he has been let go from the station.

COLEMAN, who hosted nights at THE FAN through 2015 and then returned to be part of the morning show in 2017 and back to evenings in 2021, posted that he was released in a cost-cutting move "right as vacation begins." Before THE FAN, COLEMAN worked at WTOP and WTEM-A/WASHINGTON, WVIE-A (FOX SPORTS 1370), WBAL-A, and WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE, and METRO NETWORKS.

The company, facing delisting by the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE, has indicated that cost-cutting measures are imminent, and rumors of company-wide layoffs have been prevalent in the last week.

« see more Net News