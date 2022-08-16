Zachary (Photo: Skyview Networks)

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' nationally syndicated weeknight show "XYZ WITH ERIK ZACHARY" has added two new affiliates, POWELL Hot AC KQNU (Q102)/SIOUX CITY, IA and ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WVBX (LIVE 99.3)/FREDRICKSBURG, VA.

The show can also be heard on ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KBFF (LIVE 99.5)/PORTLAND, OR, ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WDJX (99.7 DJX)/LOUISVILLE, SAGA Top 40 WCVQ (Q108)/CLARKSVILLE, TN, and other affiliates.

For more information, click here; For affiliation information email affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

« see more Net News