'XYZ With Erik Zachary' Adds Two New Affiliates
August 16, 2022
SKYVIEW NETWORKS' nationally syndicated weeknight show "XYZ WITH ERIK ZACHARY" has added two new affiliates, POWELL Hot AC KQNU (Q102)/SIOUX CITY, IA and ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WVBX (LIVE 99.3)/FREDRICKSBURG, VA.
The show can also be heard on ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KBFF (LIVE 99.5)/PORTLAND, OR, ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WDJX (99.7 DJX)/LOUISVILLE, SAGA Top 40 WCVQ (Q108)/CLARKSVILLE, TN, and other affiliates.
For more information, click here; For affiliation information email affiliation@skyviewsat.com.