Following the success of higher voter turnout for the 2020 primary and FALL elections, several ATLANTA Black radio stations have reactivated the BLACK RADIO UNITED FOR THE VOTE Initiative. The goal is to increase voter registration, voter education, and voter mobilization for the NOVEMBER 2022 GEORGIA elections for Governor, Secretary of State, and a Senate seat.

The initiative includes COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104.1), AUDACY Urban WVEE (V-103) & WAOK-A (NEWS & Talk 1380), URBAN ONE-RADIO ONE R&B WAMJ/WUMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5), Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9), Inspiration WPEZ (PRAISE 102.5), and Urban Oldies WAMJ-HD2 (CLASSIX 102.9); CORE RADIO GROUP Hip-Hop WWSZ-A-W233BF (STREETZ 94.5); and CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY NPR affiliate WCLK (JAZZ 91.9).

WALR Dir./Branding/Programming TERRI AVERY said, “BLACK RADIO UNITED FOR THE VOTE comes together again to educate and mobilize our communities for the upcoming NOVEMBER elections. Nowhere else in the country has Black Radio made such an impact on the decisions our communities have made, since the presidential election in ATLANTA, GEORGIA. KISS 104.1 is honored to be part of this movement."

AUDACY SVP/Market Mgr. RICK CAFFEY added, "AUDACY/ATLANTA, V-103 and 1380 WAOK are pleased to partner with the BLACK RADIO UNITED FOR THE VOTE Initiative as we continue to provide education and information to our community on the voting process. It is important that all in our country and communities know how to vote, when to vote and where to vote as all of us as citizens, have a fundamental obligation to exercise our right to vote."

URBAN ONE-RADIO ONE/ATLANTA OM DEREK HARPER commented, “It is an honor to be able to team up once again with our fellow broadcasters to serve the best interests of communities of color throughout the ATLANTA metropolitan area.”

WCLK PD DAVID LINTON said, “Every election is important but what’s just as important is an informed and motivated electorate. This initiative by BLACK RADIO UNITED is designed to ensure our listeners are properly equipped with the knowledge they need in terms of changes in election laws, as well as, knowing where the candidates stand on issues that will affect their everyday lives. It’s our responsibility as broadcasters to provide that information, so they can make informed decisions.”

WWSZ PD/Promotions Dir./SOLO added, "The change starts with us making our voice heard and exercising our right to vote is our right. Actually a responsibility. Don't complain if you not going to vote."

