HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON has announced the grand prize winners in its “WTOP Top 10 Contest” honoring the best local restaurants in ten categories as voted upon by listeners. Each of the winners will receive $1,000.

“The last few years have been especially hard for the small businesses that make up the heart of our community,” said SVP/GM JOEL OXLEY. “We are so excited to be able to continue our annual WTOP Top 10 Contest and work together with our neighbors to highlight and support the best local restaurants across our region.”

The winners:

Best BBQ: LIBERTY BARBECUE

Best Burger: THE BURGER SHACK

Best Pizza: ARMAND'S PIZZERIA AND GRILL

Best International Cuisine: HOLY CHOW

Best Bakery: HEIDELBERG PASTRY SHOPPE

Best Coffee Shop: NORTHSIDE SOCIAL

Best Vegetarian / Vegan: SIENA'S

Best Place to Grab a Drink: GRINGOS & MARIACHIS

Best Seafood: JERRY’S SEAFOOD

Best Brunch: THE LIBERTY TAVERN

