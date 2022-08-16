-
WTOP/Washington Announces Winners In Local Restaurant Competition
August 16, 2022 at 7:09 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON has announced the grand prize winners in its “WTOP Top 10 Contest” honoring the best local restaurants in ten categories as voted upon by listeners. Each of the winners will receive $1,000.
“The last few years have been especially hard for the small businesses that make up the heart of our community,” said SVP/GM JOEL OXLEY. “We are so excited to be able to continue our annual WTOP Top 10 Contest and work together with our neighbors to highlight and support the best local restaurants across our region.”
The winners:
Best BBQ: LIBERTY BARBECUE
Best Burger: THE BURGER SHACK
Best Pizza: ARMAND'S PIZZERIA AND GRILL
Best International Cuisine: HOLY CHOW
Best Bakery: HEIDELBERG PASTRY SHOPPE
Best Coffee Shop: NORTHSIDE SOCIAL
Best Vegetarian / Vegan: SIENA'S
Best Place to Grab a Drink: GRINGOS & MARIACHIS
Best Seafood: JERRY’S SEAFOOD
Best Brunch: THE LIBERTY TAVERN