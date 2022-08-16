Reaching Consumers

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' PILOT technology initiative has launched a six-month program in conjunction with the GOOGLE NEWS INITIATIVE to help broadcasters improve their direct-to-consumer strategies using digital advertising and first-party data. The program started with a JULY 19th meeting of ten NAB member broadcasting companies taking part and hearing from experts. BORRELL ASSOCIATES has been commissioned to assemble a state-of-the-industry report on direct-to-consumer strategies, and OMDIA has been commissioned to create a study of European strategies. Former CBS LOCAL DIGITAL MEDIA EVP/GM ADAM WIENER is serving as an advisor on the project.

“This is an important opportunity for broadcasters, and we are committed to supporting the development and expansion of sustainable strategies to engage with consumers directly,” said NAB SVP/Emerging Technology and PILOT Exec. Dir. JOHN CLARK. “I am excited about the diversity of the companies serving in the initial step of this program and building on their experiences to educate all NAB members and the broadcast industry.”

“Broadcasters have large, loyal audiences and therefore have great opportunities to capitalize on those first-party relationships,” said HUBBARD VP/Digital Strategy and NAB Digital Officer Committee Vice-Chair JEREMY SINON. “The time is now for all of us to start developing best practices towards engaging our consumers on a deeper level. We are hopeful this program will help raise the bar for the entire industry.”

"Implementing new strategies to enhance first party data and audience engagement, especially those to better serve local audiences, are vital across all broadcaster platforms," said GOOGLE Head of Revenue Strategy/Local Broadcast News BETH GROSSMAN. "The GOOGLE NEWS INITIATIVE works to help news organizations address complex industry challenges and we are encouraged that the learnings from this program will support the broader news ecosystem."

