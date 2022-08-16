Shine (Photo: Erin Bagatta)

WEIGEL CBS affiliate WDJT-TV (CBS 58)/MILWAUKEE reporter KIM SHINE has joined RADIO MILWAUKEE Urban Alternative WYMS-HD2 (HYFIN)/MILWAUKEE as Production Manager. SHINE will oversee audio content for the channel, will work alongside host ELEMENT EVEREST-BANKS on producing the daily "THE GRAPEVINE" segment, and will assist production and distribution of the syndicated "RHYTHM LAB RADIO."

“We are excited to welcome KIM to the team and cannot wait to see her elevate our audio content and production,” said HYFIN PD TARIK MOODY. “Her extensive experience in journalism and reporting across the MIDWEST make her a valuable asset as a storyteller and advocate for Black MILWAUKEE.”

“I’m thrilled to join the RADIO MILWAUKEE team and bring my experience in documenting personal and important stories to HYFIN,” said SHINE. “The mission and vision behind HYFIN deeply resonate with me, and I am excited to be settling in MILWAUKEE once again to do something incredibly meaningful for our community.”

