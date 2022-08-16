Q2 Results

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM second quarter 2022 revenue rose 4% year-over-year to $37.5 million, fueled by a 6% increase for radio revenue to $35 million while television slipped 21% to $2.5 million. Radio revenue was also above pre-pandemic 2019 levels by 6%. Adjusted OIBDA fell 55% to $5.525 million, with radio off 27% to $11.4 million and television down 169% to a loss of $1.327 million.

"The second quarter represented a period of notable investment in our business as we work to integrate our newly acquired TAMPA and ORLANDO stations while also building on the strengths of our digital platforms," said Chairman/CEO RAÚL ALARCÓN. "Both our consolidated and radio revenues increased this quarter as we continue to execute our sales strategies, while making the requisite targeted investments commensurate with insuring our position as the leading Spanish-language audio and digital platform in the nation.

"To that end, we made significant operational progress in the quarter led by the successful reformatted relaunch of our new CENTRAL FLORIDA station cluster which, combined with our MIAMI outlets, make SBS the largest Spanish-language audio platform in that bellwether state of exploding Latino growth and influence. We also strengthened our digital platform, continued to secure industry -- leading talent, and implemented the strategic initiatives that will best position SBS for sustainable long-term growth and value creation."

« see more Net News