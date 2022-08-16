Let's Go To KAMP

SOUTH KOREA-based KAMP GLOBAL is partnering with EVENTIM LIVE ASIA (ELA) to present a two-day K-Pop festival, KAMP LA 2022, at the ROSE BOWL in PASADENA OCTOBER 15-16. Confirmed acts include MONSTA X, KAI (of EXO and SUPER M), and SOMI, in their solo debut U.S. appearance; SUPER JUNIOR playing LOS ANGELES for the first time in six years; iKON in its first U.S. performance since COVID; BAMBAM; and a host of acts making their first-ever U.S. appearances, including ZION.T and LAPILLUS. The full lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. The festival will also feature arts, culinary, gaming, and brand collaborations.

KAMP GLOBAL CEO TIM KIM said, "We want KAMP LA to be the ultimate K-Pop experience in all aspects. Everyone in K-Pop wants to break into AMERICA. There’s a deep connection between Korean culture and L.A. This was always the place to start. But we are also going to bring K-pop worldwide with KAMP and EVENTIM LIVE ASIA."

EVENTIM LIVE ASIA CEO JASON MILLER added, "KIM’s vision was immediately exciting. KAMP GLOBAL and EVENTIM LIVE ASIA share a true global vision for K-Pop and the experience to make it happen in unprecedented ways. KAMP LA is a meaningful first step in that direction. There are many more to come.”

Find out more at KAMPLA.vip.





