Walet (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA/NEBRASKA Area President TAYLOR WALET has been promoted to Area President for NEBRASKA-IOWA. The region includes the DES MOINES, CEDAR RAPIDS, and DAVENPORT markets in IOWA. along with the OMAHA, SIOUX CITY, and OGALLALA markets WALET previously oversaw. He will report to Division Pres. SHOSH ABROMOVICH.

“We have an exceptional team of talent and leaders throughout the states of NEBRASKA and IOWA,” said ABROMOVICH. “The synergy of this new area will help drive additional cohesion and shared success. TAYLOR’s leadership skills, focus on a collaborative and winning culture, along with attention to our local communities, will drive more success across these six markets.”

WALET added, “I am very excited to partner with JOEL MCCRAE and the rest of our iHEARTMEDIA IOWA leadership team to take advantage of the strengths that IOWA and NEBRASKA can maximize by working together.”

