The Big Splash

FOREVER MEDIA Country WGTY (FROGGY 107.7)/YORK, PA has a new afternoon show starting TODAY (8/16). The station has hired BROOKE POND as full-time afternoon co-host, joining longtime radio veteran DAVY CROAKETT to make up the "The Big Splash” show.

It’s a return to the station for POND, who previously worked there from JANUARY 2016 until NOVEMBER of 2019, and came back originally in a part-time capacity earlier this year.

OM/PD SCOTT DONATO said, “We are thrilled to have two super-gifted personalities teaming up for a completely homegrown afternoon drive show. A large part of our station's success, including our morning show, is attributed to the fact that our listeners know our jocks on a personal level. It's not contrived or a con. It's old school radio that works in modern times. We are very lucky to work for a company that values that simple philosophy. We have big plans for this afternoon pairing, which will include new features and contests daily.”

« back to Net News