Class of 2022 Welcomed

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) hosted its ninth annual CMA EDU Leadership Summit AUGUST 11-12 in NASHVILLE. The virtual conference featured two days of extensive professional development training, industry education and networking opportunities, including a conversation with MAKE WAKE ARTISTS founder/owner CHRIS KAPPY.

The event was created to develop and support the next generation of music industry leaders, and is offered to a select group of students from across the country who demonstrate a drive to succeed in the music business. This year’s summit welcomed the CMA EDU Class of 2022-2023, made up of 28 students from 16 universities and two countries.

CMA VP/Industry Relations & Philanthropy TIFFANY KERNS said, “We are thrilled to have hosted our CMA EDU class of 2022-2023 at the virtual CMA EDU Leadership Summit last week. The CMA EDU Leadership Summit is the kickoff to a year of extensive professional development and industry connections. CMA EDU students leave our program with a clear and direct pathway to success in our industry, from opportunities to experience our industry firsthand to extensive leadership training and networking. The CMA EDU Leadership Summit is just the beginning. Thank you to all of our industry partners that hosted sessions during the summit and to each of our CMA EDU members that attended!”

Click here to meet the CMA EDU class of 2022. Applications for the 2023-2024 program year are now open. Click here to learn more about applying for the next CMA EDU class.

