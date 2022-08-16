New York Event

The U.K.'s PODCAST RADIO is holding a live in-person conference in NEW YORK on OCTOBER 19th. PODCAST FUTURES will be held alongside NAB SHOW NEW YORK and will take place in the same venue as the NAB event, JAVITS CENTER. The station held a similar event in LONDON in FEBRUARY; the theme for the NEW YORK event, like the LONDON show, is "Getting Podcasts Heard."

CEO GERRY EDWARDS said, “We’re excited to be part of this massive, well-attended NAB SHOW NEW YORK organised by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS. Our event will run parallel with the NAB SHOW NEW YORK’s first day.

“The idea is to explore the biggest challenge facing the industry right now, whether you’re a corporate player or an indie, and that is quite simply getting your podcast heard. PODCAST RADIO uses the trust and familiarity people have in radio to help supersize podcast discoverability”.

NAB EVP/Managing Dir., Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN added, “PODCAST FUTURES is an exciting addition to the line-up of dynamic conferences and exhibits in store for our return to an in-person NAB SHOW NEW YORK. With its focus on providing a unique perspective of the podcasting ecosystem, PODCAST RADIO offers an insight into the latest trends reshaping audio entertainment and the cutting-edge programming that captures audiences’ attention. We look forward to exploring this evolving form of storytelling with PODCAST RADIO at NAB SHOW NEW YORK.”

