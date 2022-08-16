-
KJCE-A/Austin Producer & 'Inside Austin' Host John Z Exits As Part Of Audacy Layoffs
by Charese Frugé
August 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has learned that AUDACY News -Talk KJCE-A/AUSTIN's Producer/Public Affairs Director and INSIDE AUSTIN host JOHN Z will exit the station as part of what was described as a mandatory 10% RIF. He was also weekend on air talent for sister station AC KKMJ (Majic 99.5).
John can be reached at @johnmzenor@gmail.com or 512.921.7899.