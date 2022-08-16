New Partnership

WARNER RECORDED MUSIC announced a global joint venture with LEE DANIELS MUSIC that will cover recorded music projects, including soundtracks, as well as artist signings. DANIELS was behind the award-winning films "PRECIOUS," "THE BUTLER," and "MONSTER’S BALL;" and the TV series "EMPIRE," and have already teamed up for the original motion picture soundtrack for "THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY."

AI FILM CEO & UNIGRAM co-founder AMANDA GHOST said, “This venture brings together the genius of LEE DANIELS, the dynamic global team at WARNER, and an array of extraordinary artistic voices. Together, they'll propel great storytelling, create indelible images, and produce hit soundtracks. The BILLIE HOLIDAY project has already shown us the kind of impactful experiences that will come from this collaboration, and there are some very special movies and music on the way."

WARNER RECORDED MUSIC CEO MAX LOUSADA said, “At WARNER, we’ve built a thriving environment for creative pioneers and inspired entrepreneurs. LEE is an artistic visionary who has crafted some of the most powerful, moving, and captivating works of our era. Music has always figured prominently in his productions, driving the narrative of great films such as 'PRECIOUS' and 'THE BUTLER,' while playing a central role in his influential TV series, 'EMPIRE.' The BILLIE HOLIDAY soundtrack was a fantastic way to start our relationship, and we’re looking forward to working with LEE on an exciting series of projects inspired by his deep musical knowledge and impeccable taste.”

DANIELS said, “I am always looking for new ways to expand and grow. I’m a filmmaker first and foremost, but, theater and music are also such passions of mine. I’m excited to be teaming up with WARNER MUSIC. It’s yet another way for me to keep pushing myself creatively - - and 'THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY' is just the beginning!”

